Teachers at Tring Park School strike over 'disgraceful' pension changes and pay dispute

Teachers at a prestigious school in Tring are striking over changes to their pension which have been labelled as ‘preposterous’ by a union spokesperson.

Members of NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts have begun a series of days of industrial action.

Strike action took place yesterday (12 March) and is ongoing today, and then on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week.

After being offered a pay rise below levels of inflation, teachers at Tring Park School have now been told that if they wish to remain in the Teachers’ Pension Scheme – the standard scheme for teachers across England – they will need to take a pay cut in order to compensate for their employer’s contributions. Their only alternative is to move to a scheme of lower value.

Tring Park School has said it was forced to change its pension funding in response to Teacher Pension Scheme changes coming into effect next month when employer contributions will rise from 23.68 per cent to 28.6 per cent.

The school says is looking at an alternative hybrid pension scheme for staff that could be ready by 2025. Currently, decision makers at the private performing arts school are in discussion with union representatives to reach an agreement.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of NASUWT, said: “Teachers at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts are being held to ransom over their pensions. The ‘choice’ offered to them by their employers is nothing short of preposterous: take a pay cut to remain in a pension scheme specifically for teachers, or move to a scheme of inferior and unpredictable value.

“Asking teachers to take a pay cut to keep their pension schemes, coupled with a below inflation pay rise, suggests that leaders at Tring Park School want their teachers to subsidise the fees paid by parents. This sets a dangerous precedent that must be halted immediately.

“It is perfectly reasonable for a teacher to expect to remain in the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. Teachers work long, intense hours for increasingly little pay, and the few benefits they have left must not be sabotaged.”

Principal Simon Larter Evans said: “Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has always been committed to the well-being of its teaching staff, including providing a sustainable and beneficial pension scheme. However, considering the historic changes to the Teacher Pension Scheme (TPS), the proposed increase in employer contributions, and unknown potential future increases, we have been forced to re-evaluate our current pension funding approach.

“The school recently entered into a consultation with its teaching staff, regarding the future of its membership of the TPS. The financial implications of continuing with the TPS in its current form are significant for the school so an alternative hybrid pension scheme offering is being proposed.”