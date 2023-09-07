Festivities were well underway at Berryfields Day Nursery in Aylesbury as families enjoyed a series of events to celebrate their school leavers and raise vital funds for charity.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting with a bittersweet graduation ceremony for their ‘Class of 2023’, pre-schoolers from the setting on Nimrod Street were delighted to dress up in traditional gowns and mortar boards, where they walked the red carpet and received their scrolls of achievement in front of the proud audience of family members, practitioners and friends.

During the celebrations, children were thrilled to enjoy a farewell lunch with their classmates in the specially decorated setting, before each receiving gift bags with presents including a bespoke graduation photo frame, containing their picture from the special day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the graduation event, Berryfields families gathered at the nursery for a Summer Fete, where children enjoyed immersing themselves in fun and games on offer, including hook-a-duck, tin can alley, guess the sweets in a jar, face painting and more.

Berryfields Graduation 2023

Meanwhile, parents took part in a charity raffle with prizes including gift hampers and beauty sets, as well as socialising over refreshments and delving into a bake sale, with proceeds from the day raising a grand total of £858.00 for The Trussell Trust food bank network.

Berryfields Day Nursery Manager, Jessica D’Arcy explained;

“This was our first graduation ceremony since opening as a nursery so it was a really special event for all involved, and very emotional to say goodbye to our original group of children. We can’t thank our wonderful nursery families enough for the support they have shown this year, and have been blown away by their generosity towards our chosen charity, The Trussell Trust, with our donation now helping to feed local people who need it most.”