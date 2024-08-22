Success for Akeley Wood School celebrating top grades on GCSE Results Day
The staff at the school wish to congratulate all of their Year 11 pupils who have worked so hard during their GCSE courses.
One of our talented students shared: ‘I’ve only got one 8 and the rest 9’s. The teachers are so friendly and over the years I have developed a passion for this school. I’m really keen to stay on for AW6’. We are thrilled that Jake will be studying Maths, French and Geography A-Levels.
Eleanor Holding, our Head of Senior School said, ‘I am immensely proud of our Year 11 students for their outstanding GCSE results this year. Their hard work, resilience, and dedication have truly paid off, and these achievements reflect not only their individual efforts but also the supportive and inspiring environment we foster at Akeley Wood School. These results are a testament to the commitment of our staff and the strength of our community. I look forward to seeing how these young people will continue to flourish as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey’.
Vanessa Conlan, Executive Head of Akeley Wood School, expressed her pride in the students' achievements: ‘At Akeley Wood School, we are dedicated to opening doors and offering an array of options for our students. This year’s exceptional GCSE results are a clear indication that our approach is working. The hard work of our students, supported by our outstanding teachers, has laid a strong foundation for their future. These results are not just numbers; they represent the endless opportunities and bright futures that lie ahead for our students’.
