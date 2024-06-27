Special education school scoops award for inspiring environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Buckinghamshire Let’s Go Zero school has scooped top prize for its environmental practice at a national school awards.

Stony Dean School is a secondary special school in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, and has been praised for its benefit to the environment and expanding pupils' environmental education. The school is part of the Let’s Go Zero campaign, uniting schools to be zero carbon by 2030.

The accolade was announced at the Education Business Awards 2024, hosted by BBC’s The One Show’s Ashley John-Baptiste, earlier this month, to celebrate excellence in the education sector.

Neil Strain, Headteacher at Stony Dean said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Environmental Practice category of the Education Business Awards 2024. The award itself recognises the hard work of our pupils and staff and it has been a lovely recognition for our school. We encourage both staff and pupils to think about their environment and how their actions impact upon the national and global picture. To this end we encourage and reinforce environmental education in all aspects of everyday life and the wider community.”

BBC’s Ashley John-Baptiste, with Stony Dean's Claire Medland and Jackie Dwyer and sponsor David Bly

The school has made huge strides in energy saving initiatives to cut energy use and CO2 emissions, installing low carbon LED lighting and an impressive 92 panel Solar PV system.

Stony Dean has also replaced its three minibuses with electric vehicles and put in four electric chargers for school, staff and visitors, and takes part in the Schools' Air Quality Monitoring for Health and Education project, where pupils record the quality of the air and review the data collected as part of the science curriculum.

And their hard work doesn’t stop there. Stony Dean has a sustainable procurement policy in place to make sure they can spot and use low-impact, fairtrade and environmentally friendly suppliers to work with and they maximise their recycling, including food and batteries, reducing landfill. Staff and students have even transformed an area of the school grounds into a school pond and teaching area that provides a sanctuary for breeding indigenous wildlife, such as dragonflies, frogs, and birds.

Alex Green, Head of Let’s Go Zero, said: “It’s fantastic to see Stony Dean recognised for all its impressive work on its journey to zero carbon. Stony Dean knows how important it is for the school community to have an awareness and understanding of the effects of their actions upon the environment in which they live and work and the students have embraced this message with great enthusiasm and commitment.

Stony Dean students lead the charge on the school’s recycling efforts.

They are a beacon in the education community for the great strides schools can make in sustainability when they have the right support.”

Jackie Dwyer: Stony Dean school business manager, who received the award at the celebrity-hosted ceremony in London, said: “I was absolutely thrilled to receive the Environmental Practice Award, from Ashley John-Baptiste and the sponsors, Cornerstone. Our pupils understand how their decisions and actions affect the environment. They have the knowledge and skills necessary to address environmental issues, and take action to keep their environment healthy and sustainable for the future. Stony Dean School will continue to review, improve and develop environmental initiatives into 2024 and beyond and are committed to adopting appropriate means to solve existing environmental problems.”

Let’s Go Zero supports schools, councils and community groups to deliver inclusive solutions for a zero-carbon school estate. These changes bring better health and wellbeing, an improved curriculum and job prospects, greater efficiencies and lower costs in running schools, increased funding, a boost to local economies, and access to nature, as well as lower emissions.

More than one in ten UK schools are signed up to Let’s Go Zero and are supported by coalition members which include WWF, Surfers Against Sewage, Ashden, Fairtrade, Ecoschools, Global Action Plan, Sustrans, The Tree Council, Energy Spark, ProVeg, Young Climate Warriors, Green School’s Project, Carbon Trust, Climate Friendly Schools, Modeshift Stars, Young People’s Trust for the Environment, and WRAP.