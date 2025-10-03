Special education school receives a helping hand from Buckinghamshire homebuilder

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes recently got stuck into a day’s volunteering, revamping the outside space at Furze Down School in Winslow.

Located near to the developer’s Mallard Meadows development, Furze Down School is a co-educational special education school with around 200 pupils aged between four and 19.

The school specialises in supporting children and young people with communication and interaction difficulties and a range of complex special educational needs.

Alison Rooney, Headteacher at Furze Down School, said: “We are so appreciative that David Wilson Homes took time out of their busy schedule to carry out the much-needed garden maintenance. We have a very large site, and the team of volunteers really went the extra mile.

“The outside space is a really important part of our curriculum as we know that children and young people benefit enormously from being outside. We are also aware that being outside improves mental health and well-being.

“Our primary pupils and staff really appreciate the work David Wilson Homes carried out to make the outdoor environment a safe and welcoming space.”

The team of volunteers from David Wilson Homes weeded and tidied the school’s primary garden during the half term break, enabling pupils and staff to continue enjoying the area.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we’re delighted to be able to help Furze Down School breathe new life into their primary garden.”

Mallard Meadows currently has a selection of three to five bedroom houses available, ideal for first time buyers, growing families and working professionals alike.

