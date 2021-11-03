Sir John Madejski scholarships offered to children at new Aylesbury tuition centre

Sir John Madejski has launched a new annual scholarship to give underprivileged children in Aylesbury a year's worth of expert tuition.

The Marie Redmond Tuition Centre, to be based Aylesbury High School in Walton Road, opens next year, but is now seeking applications for the scholarship from across the area.

Recipients will be given a year's worth of tuition, together with the professional help they need to enhance their learning and confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir John, the former owner and chairman of Reading Football Club and founder of AutoTrader, was inspired to launch the scholarship after spending time in a children’s home as a baby

The initiative has been made possible through a partnership with former Reading Football Club boss Sir John Madejski.

Marie Redmond said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be opening a new tuition centre at Aylesbury High School and we can’t wait to start welcoming our first intake of children.

“The Sir John Madejski Scholarship has the potential to make a real difference to children’s lives which is why we’re looking for children from the Aylesbury area who can benefit from the scheme.”

The scholarship has already proved to be a success in Berkshire and Sir John agreed to expand to other areas served by Marie Redmond Tuition Centres.

Sir John, the former owner and chairman of Reading Football Club and founder of AutoTrader, was inspired to launch the scholarship after spending time in a children’s home as a baby during what he has referred to as an “unstructured childhood.”

He said: “Every child has a right to equal education opportunities and it’s very important that we do what is needed to ensure that those from disadvantaged backgrounds can overcome the substantial barriers they face.

“I am a great admirer of Marie Redmond’s work and her personal passion for academic success in young people.

“The fact that Marie’s expertise is now available to children in Aylesbury provides a great opportunity for parents who can see potential in their children that needs some extra help to be fulfilled.”

Marie has more than 20 years'f education experience and now runs her Ofsted-registered tuition centres across Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

She and her team of highly qualified primary teachers bring a unique recipe to 11 Plus exams based on small class sizes and personalised tuition taking place on Saturdays and during school holidays.

Students are also offered exclusive access to Marie Redmond’s Superbrain® resources – a range of instructional verbal reasoning books created by Marie, using knowledge gained during her ten years of preparing students for the 11+ independent school entrance exams.

Marie added: “Sir John is one of the world’s inspirational people and his enthusiasm for what we do is really heartening.

“I am hugely grateful to him for supporting us with the scholarship – it has real potential to change the lives of disadvantaged children.

“Every child has potential but what many need is extra help with their core skills. If we can boost their knowledge and skills for the 11 Plus exams, this will usually remain with them for life.”

Marie Redmond Tuition also runs a Book Club for students, where they can develop their passion for reading by receiving a new book in the post each month before taking part in a set of fun tasks and joining a Zoom meetup with a qualified teacher where they can discuss the book.

All parents have access to SuccessTrack™ by Marie Redmond, a unique service, where they can track their child’s progress over the course, anonymously compare performance with other students and access a personalised tuition plan, highlighting their child’s areas for development.