Chance for Winslow residents to ask questions at East West Rail drop-in

Winslow residents will have the chance to ask questions about the progress of the East West Rail project, when the East West Rail Alliance holds its planned public drop-in session in the town.

At the event, which takes place in the St Laurence Room on Monday, October 24, members of the public can meet members of the East West Rail teams and ask questions.

The public drop-in session will be open from 4pm to 7pm and members of the following teams will be in attendance to engage with the public: Ecology/Environment, Structures and Winslow Station, Fencing/Public Rights of Way, Highways and Track Construction.

Aerial view of the new station and Buckingham Road bridge works at Winslow, taken last month

East West Rail is a major infrastructure project to connect communities between Oxford and Cambridge by upgrading an existing section of railway between Oxford and Bicester, bringing back a section of railway between Bicester and Bletchley, refurbishing existing railway between Bletchley and Bedford and building brand new railway infrastructure between Bedford and Cambridge.

Stage 1 of the project, from Oxford to Bletchley/Milton Keynes via Bicester and Winslow, is already under way. A major upgrade of the existing railway line from Oxford to Bicester was completed in December 2016, and the new station for Winslow is under construction.

And the East West Rail Company welcomed the fact that East West Rail recently appeared on the list of projects the government is keen to accelerate.

The company’s new CEO, Beth West, said: "At EWR we believe that local people living and working in the communities in and around Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge, deserve reliable, sustainable and affordable public transport that links them to their jobs, families and friends.

“The EWR team is passionate about making life better for the communities we serve by connecting people to the things that really matter.

“EWR will offer cleaner, faster travel between home and work and opportunities for days out, reducing journey times, traffic congestion and pollution.

"We are delighted at the prospect of delivering the benefits of this fantastic new line for hundreds of thousands of people.”