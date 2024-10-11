Royal Latin hosts Extraordinary People Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the evening of 9th October the Royal Latin hosted their second annual Extraordinary People Awards in the Discovery Centre at the school. The Awards were introduced in 2023, as part of the Royal Latin’s 600th anniversary charter, to recognise and celebrate heroes in the local community. Award winners were nominated by students, staff and local people and charities.

The five awards were named after the key school virtues of Integrity, Resilience, Respect, Courage and Compassion, and the winners, selected by a judging panel including a member of the school’s senior management and a senior community volunteer, were chosen on the basis of how they embodied these virtues.

Congratulations to all of the award winners: Richard Watkins (Integrity award), a Community First Responder with South Central Ambulance Service and a member of the Buckingham Automated External Defibrillator (AED) project, Alex and Laura Penny (Resilience award) the driving force behind a number of established local running events and associated fundraising, Elly Kenealy (Respect award), the Nursery Manager at George Grenville School, Finley Shudell (Courage award), a student at the Royal Latin who has raised over £10k for Brain Tumour Research, in tribute to his late mother Emma Shudell, and Sheila Handley (Compassion award) a Charity helper with the Buckingham Church Community Lunch, and the Well Street Church Renew Cafe.

The awards were presented by Headteacher, Ian Chislett and Buckingham Mayor, Anja Schaefer in front of a gathering of the award winners’ friends and family, those who nominated them for the award, Buckingham town councillors and Royal Latin students, staff and governors.

The Extraordinary People Awards 2024 winners with Headteacher Ian Chislett and Mayor Anja Schaefer

As well as receiving their award, winners will be able to to raise the profile of their community organisation within the student body in the 2024/25 academic year by sharing their experiences of their voluntary work in the Buckingham community. The Royal Latin has also raised funds through a non-uniform day, to be distributed amongst the chosen charities of the award winners: South Central Ambulance Charity, Open House, George Grenville Academy Nursery, Brain Tumour Research, Buckingham Community Lunch and Project Street Life.

Watch this space for news about the Extraordinary People Awards 2025, and for the full story visit the Royal Latin Extraordinary People Awards 2024 web page.