RGS admits girls to Sixth Form for first time as it prepares for first coeducational Open Evening

The Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe says its ‘transformative’ decision to admit girls to the Sixth Form from September next year will prepare students to thrive in an ‘interconnected world’.

Established by Royal Charter in 1562, is a selective day and boarding grammar school for boys aged 11-18 situated on Amersham Road.

However, as the school prepares to hold its first coeducational Sixth Form Open Evening for interested parents and students on Tuesday, October 22 (5pm-8pm), Headmaster Philip Wayne elaborated on why the school will begin welcoming girls to the Sixth Form in 11 months’ time.

Mr Wayne, who has been Headmaster of the school for nine years, says that while the school would remain for boys only, it was time the Sixth Form became coeducational. Some female students from schools in the area will already be familiar with the RGS having performed in various drama and music productions held at the school.

Some female students are familiar with the RGS having performed in drama productions at the school.

Mr Wayne said: “This decision firmly underscores our commitment to nurturing a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that is rooted in our core values of Respect, Integrity, and Aspiration. At the RGS, our mission is to deliver an exceptional all-round education developing minds and character.

“Through becoming coeducational, we celebrate diversity and enrich the educational experience of students with a wide variety of perspectives and talents. We are preparing our students to thrive in an interconnected world, equipping them with the skills and understanding to navigate complex challenges with empathy and resilience.

“As we begin this exciting new chapter, we are confident that the transition to a co-educational Sixth Form will enhance the educational journey for all members of our community. We look forward to welcoming parents and students to our Open Evening on Tuesday, October 22 and witnessing the transformative impact of this decision next September.”

RGS achieved 77 per cent A*-B results across 21 different A-level options last year while it was also accredited as an Artsmark Platinum School by Arts Council England in recognition of the school’s commitment to excellence in arts education.

Deputy Headmaster Iain Wilson said “We have a rich history at RGS but are also very privileged to have a very dynamic Sixth Form programme which is preparing students for the exciting world they are about to venture into.

“RGS Sixth Form offers students a vibrant and supportive environment to flourish inside and outside the classroom. Whether students are front of stage, back of stage, creating a visual masterpiece, or performing wonderful music our thriving creative arts programme will let students realise their talents.”

Furthermore, RGS was recognised for its commitment to student mental health by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, earning the prestigious School Mental Health Silver Award.

Mr Wilson added: “The wellbeing of students really matters to us at RGS Sixth Form which is why we work extremely hard to support the mental health and academic progress of all our students.”