Record breaking St Joseph’s Catholic High School as students “raise the bar and open doors”
An impressive 17% all exams sat secured an A* or A, with records also breaking across the school. BTEC students have secured an average grade of a Distinction across all subjects.
Ciran Stapleton, Headteacher, said: “I am speechless! There are no words to describe this group of students.
“Academically, they have performed brilliantly. Not only have they achieved results that yet again raise the bar and open doors, they are also leaving us as young people that we should all be proud of.
“I am, for example, delighted that a record number of students will be heading off to some of the country’s leading universities to study medicine. These young people want to go on and make a positive difference to the world that awaits them.”
Amongst the happy faces were:
- Bara Allababidi - A*A*A*A
- Martyna Krzesaj - A*AAA
- Grzegorz Kuczynski - A*AAA
- Charlene Daguplo - ABBB
- Dilpreet Kaur - Dis*Dis AC
- Tajinder Kaur - A* Dis* B
- Felmica Souza - Dist Dist Merit
- Mateusz Skowera - A* A* ABB
- Nina Czarnecka-Staszok - BBBCA*
Mr Stapleton added: “Our students have incredibly bright futures ahead, and we wish them all the very best of luck. Their dedication to learning has paid off for them and, wherever they go next, we’re sure they will thrive.
“It is also important to acknowledge our staff and these students’ families. It is a real team effort, and the support and encouragement that these young people have received has been crucial to their success.”