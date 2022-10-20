Find out ‘how to achieve ambitious and challenging things’ at public lecture in Buckingham

A global expert on the implementation of ambitious change will be the latest speaker in the University of Buckingham's autumn series of Fireside Chats.

The Fireside Chat with Sir Michael Barber was previously scheduled for last autumn but had to be postponed.

It will now take place on Wednesday, October 26, in Ondaatje Hall, the Church Street residence of university vice-chancellor James Tooley, from 6 to 7pm.

Sir Michael Barber © Anja Barber

The title of the talk is Accomplishment, How to Achieve Ambitious and Challenging Things.

Sir Michael Barber has proved his expertise in change of large, complex systems and organisations. In addition to his work with governments across the world, he continues to work with private sector companies, schools and universities in Britain and the USA.

His love of sport led him to professional involvement with various sporting organisations. He is an adviser to the elite cycling team Team Sky and to the Football Association.

When he was a member of the FA Technical Advisory Board, he helped prepare the England Men and England Women Football teams for major tournaments.

Prof Tooley said: "We can all learn from Sir Michael. He has brought about so many improvements in different organisations. This will be a really engaging talk.”