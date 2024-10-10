Professor Damien Page announced as next Vice-Chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Page will succeed Professor Nick Braisby who, in March 2024, announced his decision to step down as Vice-Chancellor during 2025.

Professor Damien Page has been announced as the next Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer at Buckinghamshire New University (BNU). Damien will succeed Professor Nick Braisby who, in March 2024, announced his decision to step down as Vice-Chancellor during 2025.

Professor Damien Page was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor at BNU in March 2023, joining from the University of Wolverhampton where he was the executive lead for research and knowledge exchange and Director of the Wolverhampton Science Park. He was also Dean of the Faculty of Education, Health and Wellbeing where he led the Schools of Allied Health and Midwifery; Education; Nursing; Psychology; Public Health; Society and Community; and Sport.

Professor Damien Page said:

"I am thrilled to be the next Vice-Chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University, and will be proud to lead an institution with an historic mission to transform the lives of students and the local communities where our campuses are based. The University’s award-winning student support; top-20 league table positions for teaching quality; and sector-leading results in the National Student Survey are all testament to BNU’s commitment to put students at the heart of everything we do. I am excited to build on the successes achieved during Professor Nick Braisby’s tenure and look forward to working with the Pro Chancellor and Chair of Council and Nick to ensure a smooth transition for BNU’s staff, students and stakeholders.”

Maggie Galliers CBE, Pro Chancellor and Chair of the University Council at BNU, said:

"I am delighted that Professor Damien Page will lead the University through our next stage of development. Along with a strong track record of success in senior leadership roles, Damien brings a wealth of experience and expertise which will ensure we are well placed to grow and meet the considerable challenges faced by the higher education sector. As a result of our prudent financial management, continued investment, focus on continuous improvement and commitment to inclusion by design, the University is in great shape as we enter into a transition period. I am committed to overseeing this next phase carefully to ensure our students, staff and partners continue to receive the best experience. Damien has already made a significant and valued contribution at BNU and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Professor Nick Braisby, Vice-Chancellor at BNU said:

“I am delighted that Professor Damien Page has been selected as Buckinghamshire New University’s next Vice-Chancellor. The University has been transformed over the past seven years. It is in excellent financial shape, leads the sector in terms of its student experience and student support and really delivers for its communities and civic partners. BNU is strongly developing its research culture, we have an unrivalled record in working with industry, and are delivering a fully inclusive community in which everyone belongs. The University has a very special place in my heart and I will be working hard to ensure the institution remains in excellent health and continues to develop until, and beyond, the time I step down. I intend to remain active in the UK higher education sector and look forward to seeing BNU continue to thrive under Damien’s leadership and the continued good guidance and support of its Council.”

Professor Page is an active researcher specialising in organisational behaviour in education settings and, prior to joining the University of Wolverhampton, he held roles at Leeds Beckett University and the University of Greenwich.