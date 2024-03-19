Princes Risborough schoolchildren celebrate Easter with local retirees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apartment Owners at the independent living development on Longwick Road had a great time sharing their crafting skills with the children, and were delighted to offer them some Easter treats to enjoy over the holidays.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Tunji Quadri said: “As Chiltern Lodge is just a short distance away from the school we thought it was a perfect opportunity to invite the pupils to connect with the older generation and celebrate Easter in our community. The children said they enjoyed making the decorations, and we were very happy to reward them all with some chocolate!

“We were delighted to be a part of this initiative, helping to connect the generations at this special time of year. Our Owners very much enjoyed the experience, and will look forward to maintaining our close connection with the school in future.”