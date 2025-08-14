Princes Risborough School students achieve excellent results!

By Vincent Forshaw
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
placeholder image
Excellent Results at Princes Risborough School!
Congratulations to all of our A Level & BTEC students! We are exceptionally proud of their excellent results and progress. They have embodied our core values of being positive, responsible & successful.

This year students achieved a record number of A*-A grades at A Level and our BTEC results have continued to increase.

The vast majority of students at PRS secured places at their first choice universities & apprenticeships and we wish them the very best in the next steps.

We are particularly pleased for Olivia Foulger, Romao Ibrahim, Jas Mead, Sapphire Nicholson, Usman Rahman, Lin Sibanda, Aliyah Bibi, Joshua Kitching and Maggie Shields all of whom achieved 3 top grades in their A Levels & BTEC exams.

We would like to thank all of the staff at PRS for everything they have done to support the students in achieving these results.

