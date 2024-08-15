Princes Risborough School students achieve excellent results

By Vincent Forshaw
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Congratulations to all of our A Level & BTEC students! We are exceptionally proud of their excellent results and progress and they have embodied our core values of being positive, responsible and successful.

The vast majority of our students have successfully secured places at their first choice universities and we wish them the very best in the next steps. We are particularly pleased for Saughat Khorja, Jack Rippon, Zach Semmens, Michael Abrams, Henry Braathen and Kimberley Parnaby, all of whom achieved 3 top grades in their A Levels & BTec exams.

We would like to thank all of the staff at PRS for everything they have done to support the students in achieving these results.

Related topics:A Levels

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice