Princes Risborough School students achieve excellent results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Congratulations to all of our A Level & BTEC students! We are exceptionally proud of their excellent results and progress and they have embodied our core values of being positive, responsible and successful.

The vast majority of our students have successfully secured places at their first choice universities and we wish them the very best in the next steps. We are particularly pleased for Saughat Khorja, Jack Rippon, Zach Semmens, Michael Abrams, Henry Braathen and Kimberley Parnaby, all of whom achieved 3 top grades in their A Levels & BTec exams.

We would like to thank all of the staff at PRS for everything they have done to support the students in achieving these results.