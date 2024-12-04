Princes Risborough Primary School children entertain with Christmas Carols at Chiltern Lodge

Apartment Owners at Churchill Living’s Chiltern Lodge development in Princes Risborough enjoyed a special Christmas Carol performance this week from Princes Risborough Primary School.

On Wednesday 4th December, Owners and visitors enjoyed a five star singalong performance in the comfort of the development’s cosy Owners’ Lounge. Visitors also had the opportunity to take a tour of the Lodge’s attractive Show Complex and last few remaining apartments, before enjoying a mince pie and a glass of fizz.

Caroline Haswell, Regional Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome the children to Chiltern Lodge and to see such a good turnout for our festive carols event. Christmas is a great time at any Churchill Living Lodge, with the community spirit we’ve fostered really bringing a great atmosphere to our events that visitors and Owners alike can enjoy. We are looking forward to hosting more fun festive get-togethers ahead of Christmas and anyone who is interested in joining us would be very welcome, just give our friendly team a call.”

