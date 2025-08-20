Petition launched in Buckinghamshire calling for kameez to be included in school uniform options

A petition is calling on Buckinghamshire Council and school governing bodies to recognise kameez, a long tunic worn by many people from South Asia, as a uniform option for pupils.

The petition is asking the bodies to reconsider their current uniform policy to include the kameez, as an acceptable option for pupils.

It highlights that while schools across the county celebrate diversity in many ways, current uniform rules don’t include the kameez.

According to the petition, the garment is more than clothing and holds both cultural and religious significance.

“Growing up in a diverse community, I’ve always been proud of my South Asian heritage,” the petition reads.

“Part of this pride is expressed through wearing the traditional kameez, a garment that carries significant cultural and religious importance for many families like mine in Aylesbury.

“As a parent, I believe that our children should be able to express their cultural identity while adhering to school policies”

It argues that adding the kameez as an accepted option would advance schools commitment to ‘diversity and inclusion’.

It stated: “According to the 2021 Census, South Asians form a notable percentage of the Aylesbury population.

“Ignoring such a significant community in school policies does not align with the values of inclusivity and respect that our schools aim to uphold.

“By allowing the kameez as an accepted option, schools can advance their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“We request the Aylesbury Schools, Governing Bodies, and Buckinghamshire Council to consider revising the current uniform policy to include the kameez.

“This small change will make a significant difference in ensuring all students feel respected and valued regardless of their cultural or religious background.”

In most parts of the UK, school uniforms typically include trousers, skirts, shirts, ties, and blazers.

