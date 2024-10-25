Pebble Brook Graduation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people with additional learning needs can also achieve fantastic results from external examinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pebble Brook School celebrates our achievers every year at a Graduation Ceremony.

This year, the ceremony was held at Southcourt Baptist Church with each pupil receiving their portfolio from Sarah Harris, Chair of Governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over one hundred pupils across six year groups (including leavers) were presented with their achievements in a wide range of subjects.

Congratulations to each and every one of them, they deserve the recognition given to them.