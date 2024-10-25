Pebble Brook Graduation
Young people with additional learning needs can also achieve fantastic results from external examinations.
Pebble Brook School celebrates our achievers every year at a Graduation Ceremony.
This year, the ceremony was held at Southcourt Baptist Church with each pupil receiving their portfolio from Sarah Harris, Chair of Governors.
Over one hundred pupils across six year groups (including leavers) were presented with their achievements in a wide range of subjects.
Congratulations to each and every one of them, they deserve the recognition given to them.