New secondary school in Aylesbury opens with a 1,080 pupil capacity

A new secondary school officially opened in Aylesbury on Friday (30 September) the facility can provide for 1,080 pupils.

The facilities at the new building have been described as state-of-the art with millions being spent on developing the new institution.

While students started their education at Kingsbrook Secondary School a few weeks ago, it was officially launched by Councillor Anita Cranmer on Friday.

Councillor Anita Cranmer cuts the ribbon with special guests; boxers Adam and Hassan Azim and members of the school council.

A dedicated unit has been set up for young people with special educational needs (SEN), which can host 32 pupils.

Bucks Council believes it is the first centre of its kind within the county.

The new school has been funded by a combination of the local authority, national Government and developer contributions.

Kingsbrook Secondary School was completed ahead of schedule, the council states.

Councillor Cranmer said: “We are delighted to see the doors of the new Kingsbrook Secondary School open on schedule and on budget. This has been a huge project, but the local community can now reap the rewards of this fantastic new facility.”

Building works were carried out by Morgan Sindall Construction. David Rowsell.

Jo Alden, Technical Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are proud to mark the opening of The Kingsbrook School, which has been delivered approximately three years ahead of schedule thanks to a continued strong working relationship with Buckinghamshire Council. This comes a year after the official opening of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, who we have since built a strong relationship with and we look forward to doing the same with the secondary school.

"This project is another important milestone in ensuring our Kingsbrook development is not only a place our residents can call home, but also a place that provides meaningful benefits to the wider community. We are proud to be part of a team that provide opportunities to share in our vision for the development and wider community.”

Kingsbrook School joins other facilities which are attached to the Insignis Academy Trust.

It is claimed the school features a low carbon design which will prove environmentally friendly over the years.