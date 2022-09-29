Chef does the nibbles as mum launches dyslexia book in Buckingham

Sarah, who works at the University of Buckingham, is giving a talk at the university’s Vinson Centre on Thursday, October 13.

The event begins at 7pm with a drinks and canapés reception by Nelson Street Events, run by Louis Myhill, owner of Louis’ restaurant in Nelson Street.

This will be followed by a short talk in the auditorium on dyslexia and its strengths, presenting some of the study skills strategies from the book, ending with a Q&A session.

Sarah Myhill with her book

Advertisement

The university bookshop will be open and copies of the book will be available to purchase.

As part of Sage's Super Quick Skills series (SQS) the book is designed to support students with dyslexia to achieve their best academically, but Sarah says the visual and evidence-based study skills would be useful for all students.

In addition to information about dyslexia, it is full of study skills strategies, motivational techniques and tips for increasing concentration, reducing anxiety and boosting self-esteem.

As well as being a dyslexic specialist tutor and lecturer, Sarah has had plenty of experience of dyslexia in her own family, as her husband, brother and two of her three children are dyslexic.

Advertisement

She said: “I think all the students I see with dyslexia are probably brighter in some ways than other students, because they’re very creative, making connections between ideas.