Mum scolds Bucks Council after abandoned car is left for seven months outside Princes Risborough School

A mother-of-two has slammed the council for failing to clear an abandoned car ‘outside a school’ which she claims has been in the same spot for seven months.

A woman in Princes Risborough said she and other residents have repeatedly complained to Bucks Council about a Hyundai left near to the gates of Princes Risborough School, off Merton Road, since December 2020.

She lambasted the council for not acting on a seven-day removal notice stuck in the window, issued on April 1 this year. The mother-of-two also claimed the vehicle makes it difficult for bin men to reverse down the street, for residents to park, and causes “a lot of grief” during the school run.

Princes Risborough School

Despite ‘weekly’ complaints, Bucks Council “appear to be doing nothing about it”, she added.

“We have an abandoned vehicle which was left on our quiet road in Princes Risborough, since December 2020,” she said. “Despite regular calls to the council, the car is still there.

“The car has a seven-day removal notice on it, which has been there since April 1, 2021.

“The council appear to be doing nothing about it, even though myself and several other residents are contacting them every week.

“It’s causing us a lot of grief, it blocks the road so it’s difficult for us to turn out of our road – which is exaggerated during school time as it’s parked right outside Princes Risborough School.

“The bin men find it difficult to reverse down the street, residents are finding it difficult to park and all in all, it’s an incredible pain.

“I have a baby and a toddler and can’t keep chasing the council.”