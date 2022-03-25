MP blown away by 'fantastic' Aylesbury school after outstanding Ofsted result

The MP swapped Parliament for the classroom when he visited Chiltern Way Academy’s Bierton Hill Campus.

He was blown away by the facilities and teaching at the specialist Aylesbury school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Regan (director of schools), Ian McCaul (CEO), Rob Butler MP, Alex Power (deputy head), David Mortimer (chair of trustees)

Chiltern Way Academy CEO Ian McCaul said: “The staff and pupils have done an astonishing job at our Bierton Hill Campus. It opened in September 2019 and Ofsted has already judged it to be ‘outstanding’.

“We really appreciate Rob giving up his valuable time to come and recognise their achievements.”

After his visit, Mr Butler said: “I thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Bierton Hill Campus.

"The academy has fantastic facilities but more importantly an experienced staff team who are committed and caring. It is great to see the difference they are making.”

The school provides education, care and therapy for children with social, emotional communication and interaction difficulties, making it a SEND facility.

This could include children with a diagnosis of ASD (Autism spectrum Disorder).

David Mortimer, the chair of trustees at the school said: “Rob had a very developed understanding of the children’s special needs. He feels like a real advocate.”

Mr Butler also took to Twitter to praise the school, while also promoting his meeting with secretary of state for education Will Quince.