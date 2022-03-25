MP blown away by 'fantastic' Aylesbury school after outstanding Ofsted result
Aylesbury MP Rob Butler visited a local school, which was recently rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted inspection.
The MP swapped Parliament for the classroom when he visited Chiltern Way Academy’s Bierton Hill Campus.
He was blown away by the facilities and teaching at the specialist Aylesbury school.
Chiltern Way Academy CEO Ian McCaul said: “The staff and pupils have done an astonishing job at our Bierton Hill Campus. It opened in September 2019 and Ofsted has already judged it to be ‘outstanding’.
“We really appreciate Rob giving up his valuable time to come and recognise their achievements.”
After his visit, Mr Butler said: “I thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Bierton Hill Campus.
"The academy has fantastic facilities but more importantly an experienced staff team who are committed and caring. It is great to see the difference they are making.”
The school provides education, care and therapy for children with social, emotional communication and interaction difficulties, making it a SEND facility.
This could include children with a diagnosis of ASD (Autism spectrum Disorder).
David Mortimer, the chair of trustees at the school said: “Rob had a very developed understanding of the children’s special needs. He feels like a real advocate.”
Mr Butler also took to Twitter to praise the school, while also promoting his meeting with secretary of state for education Will Quince.
Mr Butler added: “Will is leading on the forthcoming SEND White Paper, I was glad to be able to tell him about my visit to Chiltern Way Academy Bierton Hill.”