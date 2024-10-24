Milton Keynes College Group opens new Green Skills Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes College Group has opened a new hi-tech Green Skills Centre to provide the experts needed to install energy storage systems, electric car charge points and solar panels.

Milton Keynes Central MP, Emily Darlington, cut the ribbon on the new centre at the Group’s Chaffron Way campus, saying that it would train precisely the skills the city and country needs to meet net zero climate change targets.

She said, “We are planning to build 1.5 million new homes to higher energy standards, but also there are 25 million existing homes across the UK that are going to need retrofitting. This is so timely as it means we can help businesses get the skills they need and it’s absolutely the right thing to be doing. I’m so excited and I think you’re going to have lots of demand. We know how much green issues matter to young people who’ll want a career in this, so it’s huge for those looking to retrain, and a chance for young people coming up who want those cutting-edge skills that are going to help us as a country deliver the homes we need, deliver them warm enough and save on our energy bills.”

The centre was built with funding from the Local Skills Improvement Fund. Research in the city found what knowledge and expertise companies are crying out for if they’re to play their part in the green revolution, and the three skillsets on offer were those they most need.

Emily Darlington, Marie Bradburn, Mayor of Milton Keynes, and Sally Alexander, opening the centre.

Head of School for Engineering and Construction at MK College, Clifford Clarke, says, “A lot of these installations need two or three trades people with different skills, making them more complicated and expensive for consumers. What we’re doing is showing people how to carry out the entire job to a high standard. We’re looking at employers and electrical professionals looking to expand into these more sustainable areas of the sector. They can sign up for one course, two or even all three, as we know all the skills we’re teaching are going to be in increasingly high demand.”

MK College Group CEO and Principal, Sally Alexander, says the Green Skills Centre has been designed specifically to meet local needs with lots of input from businesses already working in the sector. As the centre expands its offering there will be further talks with employers to make sure everything taught is in line with those requirements.

“By bringing in local businesses such as SJD Electrical Contractors & Engineers, and Eden Solar And EV in the design of our courses we know we’ll be teaching in-demand green technologies. MK College Group is committed to delivering Fairer Futures, not only for our learners and wider communities, but also for our environment. What’s more, the centre itself has been designed with climate change in mind. A wastewater system collects rainwater for use by our Horticulture students, and there’s a machine to turn sawdust – leftover from our carpentry students’ classes – into pellets, which will be used in the biomass boiler in the Green Skills Centre. The boiler will be used to train students to use domestic heating control systems to cut energy consumption.”

It's hoped the green improvements made as a result of the skills learnt at the centre will not just help nationally, but also support Milton Keynes City Council’s local sustainability targets.

Sally Alexander added: “While the courses we’ll be delivering at the Green Skills Centre will initially be targeted towards existing professionals, we’re hoping to expand our offering to a wider range of learners in the future, enabling us to support our wider communities with preparing for a more sustainable future”.

To find out more about MK College Group’s Green Skills Centre, visit Green Skills Centre - MK College