MacIntyre School celebrations

In the last week, MacIntyre School at Wingrave celebrated two of their most highly anticipated events of the year!

The MacIntyre School Prom

First, the MacIntyre School Prom on 18 July celebrated this year’s school leavers.

The six young people voted for their choice of colour for the decorations, how they would get to the venue, and of course the food. It was no surprise that they chose a limousine to arrive at this red-carpet event!

Prom Night at MacIntyre School Wingrave

Young people chose their special outfits and got glammed up for the evening. Their invited guests joined the party. Everyone enjoyed an evening dinner, awards ceremony and a disco.

Prom is such a special occasion. It marks not only the end of young people's journey at MacIntyre School, but their transition into young adulthood and a whole new journey ahead. For friends and families, it's an opportunity to share an evening of glamour, celebration and, ultimately, fun!

MacFest '24!

Then last weekend, the School hosted the annual MacFest summer festival. There was live music, singing and dancing from some very talented staff members and young people! And, of course, the fabulous MacIntyre Dancers got everyone up on their feet! Classes from the school made games and hosted a biscuit decorating stand. The tombola stall full of generous donations drew in the crowds!

Refreshments included an overflowing cake counter, and some yummy jacket potatoes. And naturally we had a visit from the ice cream van.

MacFest is very much a whole community event. We were keen to reflect this by inviting some local small businesses to have a stall selling their items. These proved popular on the day and many stall holders have already registered their interest for future events. Many locals visited and their feedback has been a pleasure to read and hear.

The day was a fabulous success with the weather staying dry throughout. The final count is underway, but we think the event raised over £1,600. Every penny will directly benefit the young people who live and learn at the School and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!