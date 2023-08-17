The headteacher of Lord Williams’s School has celebrated what he has described as ‘outstanding’ A-level grades.

This morning (17 August), Jon Ryder, in a joint-statement with head of Sixth Form, Sean Wilson, congratulated the Year 13 students.

Speaking on behalf of their teachers and governors the senior officials have released the school’s A-level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications.

They said: “As an inclusive school, we are absolutely delighted by the success of all our students. It is easy to think that the pandemic is well behind us, but these students were unable to sit their GCSEs due to Covid, and were still experiencing significant disruption to their learning during the first year of their Sixth Form courses.

“Their achievements are therefore all the more impressive, and we would like to pay tribute to the superb support they have received from their parents and carers as well as from school staff.”

In total, 22 students achieved three or more grades at, or equivalent to, A* or A. Lord Williams’s School adds that the vast majority of students who applied to university have already secured a place at one of their chosen destinations, including two students that are going to the University of Cambridge.

