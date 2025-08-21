Local specialist nursery Circle Centre receives fifth consecutive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted award

The Circle Centre nursery in Middle Claydon, Buckingham, is delighted to announce that following an inspection in July 2025, they have received their fifth consecutive ‘Outstanding’.

The nursery offers specialist education and early support to autistic children, children with sensory, communication and interaction differences and their families.

The OFSTED report says “This provision is outstanding. The recognition for the uniqueness of each child is inspiring, and children thrive in the nursery. The nursery provides very holistic support for children and their families. They help parents and carers with strategies to support their children and interact with them at home. Leaders provide advice to ensure families receive all of their entitlements and benefits.

“Leaders and staff provide a very calm, purposeful and enabling environment for children. The design of this has their very specific needs in mind. Children are curious and eager to explore. Staff support each of them on a one-to-one basis. This supports children to engage to differing degrees in planned routines and activities and learn to transition between these. Children also lead their play and interactions and are enabled to make choices.”

A Circle Centre teacher working with a child in the nursery. Photo: Autism Early Support

Nursery and charity CEO Sarah Sweet-Rowley says “We are delighted with the finding of the Ofsted report. Our team work so hard to provide the best possible care and start for the children we support, and this result is testament to that work.”

The nursery, is part of the charity Autism Early Support (AES) which was established in 2001. They specialise in autism education and therapeutic supports for children up to age 12. Alongside their services for children, AES provide training to schools and 24/7 parent support and guidance through their bespoke digital platform, The Parents Portal. For more information, visit AutismEarlySupport.org.uk.