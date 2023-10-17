Local heroes recognised at Extraordinary People event held in Aylesbury Vale

People were recognised for their resilience, leadership, and teamwork

Local heroes were awarded at an Extraordinary People event held in Aylesbury Vale.

Royal Latin School in Buckingham hosted the event which celebrated people who consistently show great leadership, resilience, and teamwork skills.

The Extraordinary People Awards ceremony took place during a gala ball at the school held on 30 September.

Peter and Rosemary Frohock with their award, presented by Matt Birtwistle

Events such as this one, are being held at the school as part of its 600th birthday celebrations, it is the 100th oldest surviving school in the world.

Award winners were nominated by students, staff, people living nearby, and charity representatives.

As well as receiving an award, winners will have the opportunity to raise the profile of their community organisation with the student body in 2024.

Penny Mason, a teacher at the school, was presented with the Award for Leadership in recognition of her enduring, passionate leadership of the school's Green Touch student environmental group.

Mike Spencer-Jones with his award, presented by Mercedes-AMG-PETRONAS Formula One team Ttackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin

A school spokesperson said: “Penny inspires students to care passionately about their environment both locally and globally, and encourages

them to take positive action to do what they can to inspire others and to make improvements to their environment.”

Mike Spencer-Jones won the Award for Resilience in recognition of his work organising, Run the Claydons, an annual fundraising event. The school notes how over the years, he has dealt with a number of challenges keeping the run going and helped the event grow in popularity.

Ross Hockham with his award, presented by Julian Thomas, managing director of Racelogic

Rosemary and Peter Frohock were presented with the Award for Teamwork, for their participation in the Scouts Association in Buckingham over many years.

Ross Hockham won the Award for Innovation acknowledging his work founding UK Astronomy. Royal Latin School says: “The judging panel was so impressed with all of the work Ross has put into building a large following, and the ways in which he has had to innovate - including creating his mobile astronomy van.”

The Award for Nurturing was presented to Peter McNiven Hay, in recognition of his lifelong service and care and concern for others in his community through his long involvement with the Royal British Legion. The spokesperson added: “Peter, a former RAF Squadron Leader, is a shining example to us all to get out there and help others.”

He was given a spontaneous standing ovation.

Penny Mason with her award, presented by ek robotics managing director, Chris Price (centre), along with the Royal Latin's chair of governors, Phil Dart (left) and headteacher, David Hudson (right)

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to nominate their community heroes and heroines, and to all of our sponsors for their support of these important inaugural awards” said Jo Ballantine, Royal Latin’s director of development.

