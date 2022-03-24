How does unseen bias impact you? Does it hold you back, or do you perhaps benefit from it?

In what promises to be a fascinating first talk in the 2022 Buckingham Literary Festival tonight, acclaimed writer and social commentator Mary Ann Sieghart exposes the authority gap between women and men that still persists on a startling scale.

Mary Ann Sieghart will be discussing The Authority Gap at 7pm tonight, Thursday, in the Vinson Centre, on Hunter Street, Buckingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Ann Sieghart

In conversation with Georgina Godwin, she will talk about the unseen bias at work in our everyday lives, and what we can do about it together.

Journalist, author and broadcaster Mary Ann Sieghart is the author of 'The Authority Gap: Why women are still taken less seriously than men, and what we can do about it'.

Through razor-sharp analysis of original research and in-depth interviews with pioneering women, the book provides a fresh take on counteracting systemic sexism and the tools we all need to make change happen.

Mary Ann Sieghart spent 20 years as a senior editor and columnist at The Times and has presented many BBC Radio 4 programmes, including Start the Week, Profile, Analysis, One to One and, most recently, the series Fallout on the possible outcomes of Covid-19. She is this year’s chair of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Georgina Godwin is Books Editor for Monocle 24 and the host of the flagship literary show Meet the Writers, and current affairs programme The Globalist.