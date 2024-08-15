Key Stage 5 Results Day for The Buckingham School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well done to all of our students who received results today.

Our Year 13 students have shown such determination and perseverance in achieving their results and we could not be more proud of them. It was a pleasure to celebrate with them in person today. As a non-selective school in a heavily selective area, we prepare students for the full range of outcomes. We are delighted that 92% of students achieved a pass or above in their A-Level or BTEC qualifications, (an increase on 2023), with 16% of our students achieved higher than a grade A or equivalent, 32% achieved higher than a grade B or equivalent and 65% achieved higher than a grade C or equivalent.

Particular congratulations go to the following students who achieved incredible individual results:

Juliana De Souza, who achieved a grade A* in German, A* in Extended Project, B in Criminology and a C in English Literature

Conor Farish, who achieved a grade A in Maths, an A in Extended Project, B in Chemistry and a B in Physics

Hannah Gore, who achieved a grade A in French, B in English Literature, and a B in Psychology

Connor Hopkins, who achieved a grade Distinction in Applied Law, B in History, a B in Criminology and a B in Finance

Rachel Roberts, who achieved a grade A in Spanish, an A in Extended Project, a B in Psychology, and a C in Biology

Motunrayo Sotuminu, who achieved a grade Distinction in Business, an A in Extended Project, a B in Psychology, and a C in History

Daniela Machado, who achieved a grade Distinction* in Health and Social Care, a B in Art, and a B in Finance·

Headteacher, Andy McGinnes said: “Congratulations to the class of 2024. Our results show stability and highlight some outstanding individual performances, demonstrating what happens when students add dedication to the excellent opportunities that we provide. Underlying these results is the gathering momentum of our Sixth Form, and I would like to thank parents and carers who have played their huge part in the students’ success. The staff have also been instrumental in this success, by their unwavering dedication to the students, often going way beyond what we could expect. Of course, and indeed most of all, we are excited about the prospects that our students now have in their next steps, and fondly wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Director of Sixth Form, Mrs Beaumont, commented: “Our students have worked exceptionally hard this year and have achieved results which reflect their determination. They have engaged well with life at The Buckingham School and helped to shape the culture of our Sixth Form moving forward. Their impact on our community will be missed.

I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the students, seeing them in their lessons and study environments, watching their presentations, observing their leadership of younger students and each other and hearing praise from their teachers. These experiences make me feel very privileged to have been a part of this year, and I will remember them for years to come.

To all of our students, I wish you every success in your next steps. Take all the opportunities that you are offered, learn something from everything that you do, and continue to be role models to all those who are around you. I look forward to hearing from you in the future about all of your adventures.”