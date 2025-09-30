Joining forces to ‘save the planet’ one recyclable at a time

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK has partnered with Skips Educational and Milton Keynes City Council to bring schools in Milton Keynes a free sustainability programme aligned to the curriculum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is aimed at year 5 pupils, and is designed to help children understand the importance of recycling, waste reduction, and protecting the planet – while having fun along the way!

Peter Marshall, Contract Manager at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, said: “Supporting our environment is a core value for SUEZ and part of everything that we do. We’re proud to be able to offer schools in Milton Keynes a free resource that supports learning about the environment and encourages us all to be more sustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Member for Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: “We encourage schools to apply for this free programme that will help support children understand recycling and the environment. We’re so pleased local people have helped MK get into the top ten for recycling and we really think we can reach first place next year.”

Dennis to the Rescue mobile classroom

Schools wishing to take part receive copies of the ‘Dennis to the Rescue’ activity book with classroom activities as well as competitions for the whole school to get involved with, with the initiative aiming to spark conversations and encourage positive behaviour change at school and at home.

Winning entries from the competition will be rewarded with a visit from the Dennis to the Rescue Mobile Classroom - a fully converted Dennis Eagle waste lorry that has been customised into a colourful, interactive, environmental classroom.

Ash Sharma from Skips Educational, said: “We are delighted to support stakeholders with content that helps schools engage with the Dennis to the Rescue – Sustainable Schools Programme. This initiative is about more than just classroom learning, it’s about creating real conversations at home with parents, encouraging responsible waste management and positive behaviour change at source. We are especially excited to receive the poster competition entries and to take our Dennis to the Rescue mobile classroom out to winning schools, giving pupils the chance to enjoy an interactive, onboard learning experience for the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recycle Week took place last week, aiming to educate and encourage the public to recycle more of the right things, more often. With small changes, everybody can play their part in helping Milton Keynes to become cleaner and greener, and reach its ambitious target of becoming the number 1 city for recycling.