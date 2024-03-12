Investigation launched as number of severe school absences increases across Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire Council has launched an investigation into school attendance as the number of children missing 50 per cent or more of their lessons increases.

The local authority is looking into how to increase attendance and at the reasons for increased absenteeism following multiple Covid-19 lockdowns in a new review.

The review comes as the percentage of severe absences – children missing 50 per cent or more of school – rose from 1.5 to 1.9 per cent from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

More students are missing significance amounts of school time since the pandemic. Photo from Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Over the same period, the overall absence rate decreased from 7.3 to 7.1 per cent – however it is still higher than the 3.8 per cent rate in 2020-21.

The data from the Department for Education (DfE) also shows that Buckinghamshire is below the national average for absenteeism in education.

The statistics were presented to a meeting of the council’s children’s and education select committee last week.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Diana Blamires described a ‘new culture of absenteeism’ in schools in Bucks and nationally that has emerged since the pandemic.

She said: “Lockdown seemed to spark a whole new range of mental health problems for children.

“For example, I know some people found Zoom quite a shock and didn’t like seeing themselves on it.”

She added: “Some children in lockdown who had reduced hours haven’t got back up to their full hours again.

“Their peers become aware of that and think, ‘they’re not working full hours, why should I be in school full time?’ So, it seems like you have got a whole new culture of absenteeism since Covid.”

The council will investigate school attendance across Buckinghamshire in a new rapid review of the issue.

The move was announced by Gareth Drawmer, the local authority’s head of achievement and learning, in a new report.

The report says that children with poor school attendance are at ‘significant risk’ of underachieving, being victims of harm, exploitation or radicalisation and becoming NEET (not in education, employment, or training) later in life.

The report also identified how the pandemic was contributing to the continued absences of children and young people from school.

The number of children who missed 50 per cent or more ‘education sessions’ in 2021/22 was 110,000 compared to 57,000 in 2018/19, DfE statistics show.

Some of the reasons cited for the increase in non-attendance include an increase in pupils experiencing social, emotional or mental health issues and changes in family routines and working patterns.

The council report claimed that there were also new attitudes and perceptions that it was ‘acceptable’ for children and young people to skip school.

There has also been an increase in families going on holidays in term time, in part due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Last month the Government announced plans to introduce a fine-system for parents who take their children out of school without a good reason.