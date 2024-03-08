World Book Day at Grasshoppers Day Nursery

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Wendover Road, pre-schoolers were delighted to share their favourite stories with friends and take part in themed activities, including delving into story sacks and creating their very own bookmarks, whilst practitioners delivered exciting storytelling sessions, complete with props to commemorate the annual event, which looks to celebrate the magic of books and encourage a lasting love of reading.

“We have had a fantastic time celebrating World Book Day and admiring all the incredible outfits across the nursery. This is a hugely special event which reminds us of the joy and wonder that can be found within the pages of a book. We hope to foster a passion for literacy and storytelling that the children will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”