Join the University of Buckingham for in conversation with Dylan Hartley

Our speaker series continues on Tuesday 29th October, 6pm with and In conversation event with Dylan Hartley.

Dylan Hartley is a retired English rugby union player, best known for captaining England to two Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016.

A tenacious hooker with 97 England caps, he played over 250 matches for Northampton Saints. Hartley is considered one of England’s most influential rugby captains, retiring in 2019 due to injury.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.Registration is free and all are welcome.

NB: This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building, Auditorium.

Please register for your place at the following link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1023858527417?aff=oddtdtcreator

