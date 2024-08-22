Impressive results for St Joseph’s Catholic High School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at St Joseph’s Catholic High School are celebrating today after opening results which should put them in the top 10-15% of schools nationally for the progress that they have made during their studies.

Ciran Stapleton, Headteacher, said: “Today is a day for celebrating all the individual successes and achievements we have seen across the school. The many smiling faces are testament to our dedicated and talented students and our hardworking and caring staff.

“Behind nearly every grade sits a story of a student who has given their all to do their very best – and that is why we should celebrate the progress they have made as much as the brilliant results they have achieved. In short, they have blown all expectations out of the water and secured nearly half a grade higher than national expectations in every exam sat.

“That is quite the achievement!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Deegan, Cameron Fyfe, Ethan Fernandes and Joel Manalody

Among the smiling faces celebrating were students who achieved a raft of the very top grades. These included:

· Nicola Szuba - eight 9s, a 7 and a 6

· Isabelle Pace - six 9s, three 8s and a 7

· Joel Manalody - four 9s, four 8s and a 7

· Jakub Roginski - two 9s, six 8s and a 6

· Cameron Fyfe - two 9s, six 8s and two 7s

· Perase Thomas - three 9s, five 8s, and 7 and a 6

· Annabell Lysiak - three 9s , three 8s and two 6’s

· Ethan Fernandes - three 9s , two 8s, two 7s and three 6s

· Nikhill Wight - three 9s, two 8s, two 7s and two 6s

Mr Stapleton added: “What I take a huge delight in is that it is not just those with the very top grades who are smiling today.

“Provisional data shows that our students who have additional needs have made between one and a half and two grades more progress than other students with SEND make nationally. We think that this means that our results for those young people might be amongst the very best in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is part of the St Thomas Catholic Academy Trust, of which Joe Richardson is Strategic Executive Leader. He said: “It has been a fantastic few weeks for students at St Josephs.

“Last week students were celebrating a record number of the highest marks in their A Levels, and this is followed by a fantastic set of outcomes in GCSEs. The whole community should be immensely proud.”