Impressive results for St Joseph’s Catholic High School
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ciran Stapleton, Headteacher, said: “Today is a day for celebrating all the individual successes and achievements we have seen across the school. The many smiling faces are testament to our dedicated and talented students and our hardworking and caring staff.
“Behind nearly every grade sits a story of a student who has given their all to do their very best – and that is why we should celebrate the progress they have made as much as the brilliant results they have achieved. In short, they have blown all expectations out of the water and secured nearly half a grade higher than national expectations in every exam sat.
“That is quite the achievement!”
Among the smiling faces celebrating were students who achieved a raft of the very top grades. These included:
· Nicola Szuba - eight 9s, a 7 and a 6
· Isabelle Pace - six 9s, three 8s and a 7
· Joel Manalody - four 9s, four 8s and a 7
· Jakub Roginski - two 9s, six 8s and a 6
· Cameron Fyfe - two 9s, six 8s and two 7s
· Perase Thomas - three 9s, five 8s, and 7 and a 6
· Annabell Lysiak - three 9s , three 8s and two 6’s
· Ethan Fernandes - three 9s , two 8s, two 7s and three 6s
· Nikhill Wight - three 9s, two 8s, two 7s and two 6s
Mr Stapleton added: “What I take a huge delight in is that it is not just those with the very top grades who are smiling today.
“Provisional data shows that our students who have additional needs have made between one and a half and two grades more progress than other students with SEND make nationally. We think that this means that our results for those young people might be amongst the very best in the country.”
The school is part of the St Thomas Catholic Academy Trust, of which Joe Richardson is Strategic Executive Leader. He said: “It has been a fantastic few weeks for students at St Josephs.
“Last week students were celebrating a record number of the highest marks in their A Levels, and this is followed by a fantastic set of outcomes in GCSEs. The whole community should be immensely proud.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.