High Wycombe’s next tech geniuses impress the Mayor at coding open afternoon

Last weekend, families across High Wycombe gathered at the Bucks New University campus to experience the first Code Ninjas Open Afternoon of the year.

This exciting event offered children aged 5 to 14 an engaging introduction to the world of coding, gaming and STEM.

Hosted by best friends and co-owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn, the Open Afternoon transformed an ordinary Saturday into a buzzing hub of creativity and innovation. Young attendees dived into hands-on activities like designing video games, programming LEGO® Robotics, and experimenting with micro:bits and Snap Circuits®. The energy in the room was palpable, as kids embraced challenges, created their own tech marvels and discovered the joy of problem-solving.

The event wasn’t just for kids, either. Parents explored the broader benefits of coding education and witnessed firsthand how it fosters vital skills like confidence, creativity and resilience. Among the special guests was the Mayor of High Wycombe, Cllr Nathan Thomas, who was full of praise for the initiative.

Cllr Nathan Thomas with the Code Ninjas High Wycombe team

“I’m so impressed by the fantastic curriculum the team at Code Ninjas offer, providing young people in High Wycombe with a unique and invaluable educational experience,” he said. “It’s clear that the Code Ninjas team is not just preparing our children for the future but also instilling crucial life skills that will benefit them in all aspects of life. I’m proud that our community has a space where kids can not only become well-equipped for the future but also develop the essential skills that will serve them well in all walks of life.”

For Robin and Charlie, the Open Afternoon was a chance to share their vision with the local community. “Seeing the kids bring their ideas to life was incredible,” said Robin. “We’re dedicated to making coding fun and accessible, and it was amazing to see parents get just as excited about their children’s potential.”

The event also showcased Code Ninjas’ innovative learning platform, IMPACT, developed in partnership with Microsoft. Parents were introduced to its unique features, including Home Access and the Parent Portal, designed to make learning both structured and engaging beyond the centre.

“We’re not just teaching kids to code; we’re helping them develop lifelong skills,” added Charlie. “It was wonderful to see so many families join us, explore our programmes and discover the incredible opportunities that come with learning to code.”

Kids coding during the Open Afternoon

With such a successful start to the year, the team at Code Ninjas High Wycombe are looking forward to welcoming even more families into their community and continuing to inspire the next generation of tech innovators.

For more information about Code Ninjas High Wycombe and its programmes, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/high-wycombe-bkm-uk