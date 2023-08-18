An Aylesbury Vale school has praised its final ever sixth form students on A-level results day.

Yesterday (17 August), Francis Murphy, headteacher at Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow, paid tribute to the school’s graduating sixth form students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She revealed that 99 per cent of students passed their A levels and 48 per cent achieved grades between an A* to C.

Sir Thomas Fremantle School students celebrate receiving their A-level results

The headteacher said: “Today students at Sir Thomas Fremantle are celebrating after receiving their A-Level and equivalent results. As our sixth form comes to an end, we say goodbye to our last cohort of students and wish them the very best for the future. Whilst we are sad to close our sixth form, we look forward to increased capacity for Y7-Y11 students due to growth in the area.

“This cohort of students have come so far considering their formative years were affected by Covid and this is the first set of external exams they have sat.”

Students are continuing their education at a variety of different places, whilst taking on a multitude of different courses. That range from Climate Science at Durham University, Aerospace Engineering at the University of Brighton, Biology at Southampton University to Geography at Cardiff.

Students are also taking their first steps on the career ladder after graduating from the school in Winslow and will be starting apprenticeships at British Airways in marketing and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.