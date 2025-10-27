Great Horwood CofE School officially opens Seedlings Nursery and Preschool

On Friday 24th October Great Horwood CofE School officially opened its new Seedlings Nursery and Preschool. Part of the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries, and funded using the Governments School based Nursery Funding, with support from the Oxford Diocesan Bucks Schools Trust, the Nursery is already proving to be a great success.

The new setting is a testament to all of the teams involved. With work beginning in June, and just a few weeks to complete the renovations to have the setting up and running for September, everyone worked tirelessly to bring Mrs Shaws vision to life.

Making use of the Schools old Victorian building, which before was left empty with no working heating, the building is now a calm and engaging space for children from the age of 2 to learn and grow in. One of the few settings in the country to offer 48 week a year care, and opening hours of 7:30am to 6:00pm, Seedlings Nursery and Preschool was hailed as a testament to Headteacher Paula Shaw and her teams work by local MP for Buckingham and Bletchley Callum Anderson who attended the festivities.

Mrs Shaw invited parents and carers, along with children and staff at the nursery to celebrate with MP Callum Anderson at its official opening on Friday. Paula welcomed and thanked her staff and the Oxford Diocesan Bucks Schools Trust for their support, remarking on what a labour of love the renovation had been before handing over to Mr Anderson for the official opening.

With enrolment already growing we all look forward to seeing the positive impact this setting will have on the children and their local community.