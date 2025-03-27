Grand opening for Marsworth Preschool

On Monday 17 March, Windmill Preschool held a grand opening for their second location in Marsworth. In attendance were the Chairman of Marsworth Parish Council, Bob Kennedy, and Aylesbury MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith.

Windmill Preschool in Marsworth is now open to children from 9 months old with funding available from 15 to 30 hours depending on the child’s age. They offer hours from 9 am to 3 pm, with the early start of 8:30 am. They encourage parents to express their interest via the Contact Us form on their website.

Nia, a parent and trustee shared, “Windmill Preschool has secured itself as an integral part of Pitstone and Ivinghoe through their passion, warmth and, quite simply, because they care for the children of the community. They care to make these early years enjoyable and engaging, and work hard to prepare the children for their next big step in their educational journey. Their regular fundraising events not only bring the local community together but provide a great sense of community pride. I can only see bringing Windmill into the Marsworth community as a great benefit to expand on this, and create the warmest of welcomes for babies and toddlers first steps into care and education.”

Talk to any parent whose child attends Windmill, and they will all have great things to say about the school and the staff. All staff treat the children with so much love and care, and it is evident in how excited children are when they come to preschool in the mornings.

Emma, Windmill Preschool Area Manager, with Chairman of Marsworth Parish Council, Bob Kennedy, cutting the ribbon for Windmill Preschool's grand opening in Marsworth.

Emma, Windmill Preschool Area Manager, said, “I am so proud to be a part of Windmill Preschool as a whole. We have worked hard over the last 7 years creating a wonderful space for children and their families. I am delighted to be able to bring the Windmill magic to yet another village and also to be able to open our families to even younger children from 9 months and up”.

Windmill Preschool is a registered Charity with locations in Ivinghoe and Marsworth. It is run by a Committee of volunteers and is a huge part of the local community. It has great relationships and works very closely with the local schools to ensure continuity of early years childcare and education. The preschool also holds regular fundraising events, open to the community. The biggest event is Windmill Fest, which is held at the end of the school year. The families of Windmill children and the residents of local villages look forward to this event for the fun games, entertainment and food. All proceeds go towards helping fund the preschool.

For more information and enquiries, please visit www.windmillpreschool.co.uk.

For more information about government funding, please visit https://www.gov.uk/check-eligible-free-childcare-if-youre-working.