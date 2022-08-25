GCSE results 2022: Students’ work recognised ‘in spectacular fashion’ at Winslow’s Sir Thomas Fremantle School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school spokesperson said: “We are pleased that, despite the challenges of the past years, the hard work and capacity of all of our students across the breadth of their courses has been recognised – and in truly spectacular fashion.

“Sir Thomas Fremantle School remains focused on the progress of all students, and we are proud of what all of our students achieve.

"Students will leave us not only with a strong set of results, but also with the skills necessary to contribute to society and thrive in it. They have shown remarkable levels of grit and determination.”

Owen Gunn shares the good news

Eighteen per cent of students achieved five or more Grade 7-9, with 84 per cent of students achieving five or more Grade 9-4 in their GCSEs, and 82 per cent of students are leaving with at least Grade 4 in both Maths and English.

Particular successes include Lison Lafarge with nine Grade 9s and one Grade 8, Alex Curmi with six Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7, Owen Gunn with five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s and Liberty Young with three Grade 9s and six Grade 8s.

Lison Lafarge and her sister