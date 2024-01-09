Gateway School Earns Green Flag Award from Eco-Schools

Gateway School in Great Missenden has achieved a prestigious accolade: the Green Flag Award from Eco-Schools.

Gateway School in Great Missenden has achieved a prestigious accolade: the Green Flag Award from Eco-Schools! The dedicated Environment Committee has been the driving force behind this success, advocating and championing various green initiatives across the school. From reducing energy consumption, fostering natural habitats for animals and enhancing biodiversity by putting living plants in every classroom, their efforts have been commendable.

Eco-Schools, an international educational program, serves as a platform for young minds to delve into sustainability and climate change, empowering them to take meaningful action. Gateway School has embraced this initiative wholeheartedly, engaging the community in exploring, understanding, and actively participating in making a positive impact to the environment.

This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support and collaboration of our entire school community. Together, they have worked to promote a culture that values and prioritises sustainability.