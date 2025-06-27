Future innovators race ahead at Webber Independent School with Red Bull STEMx Experience

The corridors of The Webber Independent School in Milton Keynes were buzzing with innovation and energy, as Year 7 students immersed themselves in a thrilling day of hands-on learning, creativity, and real-world STEM excitement, courtesy of the dynamic Red Bull STEMx Experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationally renowned STEMx programme, powered by Red Bull and hosted in partnership with leading schools, brings the cutting-edge world of Formula One to the classroom. For Webber students, this wasn’t just about learning – it was about doing.

In an exhilarating series of interactive zones, pupils took on engineering and design challenges modelled after real-world motorsport experiences. The Pit Stop Challenge tested teamwork and timing, with students replicating high-pressure tyre changes just like the pros. In STEM Racing, pupils built, tuned and raced miniature cars – celebrating their champions on a podium that echoed the roar of Silverstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Media Zone offered a chance to shine under studio lights with post-race interviews and broadcast-style filming, while the Gaming Zone put students behind the virtual wheel, honing reaction speeds and racing strategy. The Design Challenge sparked creativity, inviting students to craft bold new concepts for car liveries and helmet designs – showcasing talent that could one day transform the motorsport world.

The Red Bull STEMx Experience rolled into the Webber Independent School

“This day truly brought STEM to life,” said Hilary Marsden, Headmistress of The Webber Independent School. “Our students were inspired not just to learn, but to lead, collaborate and create. Opportunities like these ignite a passion for innovation and show our young people the extraordinary possibilities of their futures. We are deeply grateful to the Red Bull STEMx team for such an unforgettable experience.”

Webber Independent School, known for its forward-thinking approach and vibrant, inclusive learning environment, consistently blends academic excellence with real-world application. Events like STEMx underscore the school’s commitment to empowering students with the skills and confidence to thrive in tomorrow’s world.

Parents, educators, and prospective students are warmly invited to visit and experience first-hand the energy, creativity, and ambition that define Webber life.

Book a visit today at www.webberindependentschool.com and see how they are building the future – one inspired student at a time.