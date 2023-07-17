Free drop-in workshops on offer to adults in Aylesbury to help with literacy, digital and numeracy

Do you want to improve your literacy skills to help you manage everyday tasks better, control your personal finances, get a job or a promotion, or help your children with their schoolwork?

Bucks Adult Learning is offering free courses for adults in Aylesbury to help with everyday essential skills – Literacy (including English language), Digital and Numeracy.

Starting from today, Monday, July 17, and running every week to the end of August, Bucks Adult Learning has drop-in workshops every Wednesday from 10am to noon at Quarrendon ALC, Holman Street, Aylesbury, HP19 9LJ. There are also classes in High Wycombe and Chesham.

Bucks Council Adult Learning is offering the workshops over the summer

Anita Cranmer, Bucks Council cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “Following the success of delivering the Multiply x Skills for Life campaign in the county, Buckinghamshire Adult Learning is now offering further workshops and courses over the summer covering the three themes of Essential Skills - Literacy, Digital and Numeracy – to help improve opportunities for people in the county.

“I would urge anyone who feels lacking in confidence when it comes to literacy to take this opportunity and help improve their life with these free workshops.

“These workshops are part of our new ‘Opportunity Bucks’ programme, which aims to improve outcomes for people in Buckinghamshire. Gaining new skills and qualifications can open up a range of opportunities for people, from new jobs to greater confidence in everyday life.”

