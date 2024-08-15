E-ACT Bourne End Academy celebrates students’ BTEC and A Level success
Staff and students at E-ACT Bourne End Academy are today celebrating another set of fantastic Post 16 results. In particular, students achieved an outstanding set of BTEC results in Sport, Dance and Health & Social Care, with 75% achieving a Distinction or Distinction*.
Staff at E-ACT Bourne End Academy have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their BTECs and A Levels. In particular, the academy ran bespoke revision sessions delivered by MADE Training and targeted intervention by Elevate.
The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results. Thanks to the hard work of both students and staff, there is lots to celebrate, with many students gaining places at university or on an apprenticeship, as well as those who are entering the workplace.
Other high performers include:
- Connor Dear (Distinction in Psychology, Distinction in Business and an A in Finance)
- Marnie Blackwell (Double distinction star in Sport and C in Maths)
- Teagan Burnham (A in History, B in English Literature and C in Politics)
Kerri-Anne Leavy, Headteacher at E-ACT Bourne End Academy said:
“Today we celebrate the truly fantastic achievements of our students after a tremendous amount of hard work. I am impressed with their commitment to their education and a determination to excel which has resulted in some wonderful results. I am extremely proud of all our students, and I hope they feel very proud of themselves.
“I have complete faith that our students will go on to impress whether they move into higher education, take up an apprenticeship, or enter the world of work.”
Tom Campbell, CEO at E-ACT, said:
“Congratulations to Kerri-Anne Leavy and her academy on such a great set of results. They have all worked so hard to get here and both students and staff deserve to feel very proud of the results we’ve seen today. I am sure these young people will continue to do us proud in the future and I look forward to seeing what they go on to accomplish.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.