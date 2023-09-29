Double Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ victory for Grasshoppers Day Nursery

There was cause for celebration at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Aylesbury as proud parents and practitioners learnt that the setting had achieved Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ status for the second time running, following an inspection at the end of August.

An outcome achieved by only ten percent of all English Early Years providers, the inspector praised the “exceptional” quality of teaching and “incredibly ambitious curriculum” at the Wendover Road setting, delivered and designed by “awe inspiring role models” who work together with parents to ensure “all children make the best possible progress”.

In the report, the inspector credited the “highly skilled staff” for the “excellent, individualised support” provided to children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, as well as those who speak English as an additional language, with children’s development described as “outstanding” and a love for reading visibly “embedded throughout the nursery”.

Partnerships with families were also admired by the inspector, who observed, “parents truly appreciate the wonderful staff” and speak “very highly” of the positive impact they have on children’s learning and development, with families given detailed insight into the curriculum and tools for supporting progress at home, including free online parent masterclasses.

Celebrating the news at Grasshoppers Day Nursery

Ofsted inspector, Kelly Lane observed;

“Children receive an outstanding start to their education. Each child is recognised as a unique individual, and the manager and her team have the highest aspirations for them. Children separate with confidence from their parents and carers. They form strong attachments with their key person. As such, children thrive due to the care they receive. This helps them feel safe and secure in the care of the professional and dedicated staff.”

Grasshoppers Day Nursery Manager, Corinna Whitbread explained;