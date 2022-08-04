Diversity and inclusion specialist gives Buckingham garden lecture

Dr Arun Verma will give a talk in the riverside garden of vice-chancellor James Tooley’s Ondaatje Hall residence in Church Street on Wednesday, August 10.

Dr Verma is a leader in integrating intersectionality, an analytical framework for understanding how aspects of a person's social and political identities combine to create different modes of discrimination and privilege, in design, development and action throughout the higher education, third, private and public sectors.

He is the head of the Race Equality Charter (Advance HE), Academic Tutor at the University of Dundee and a Fellow of the RSA.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley at a previous Riverside lecture

He completed his doctorate exploring intersectionality in healthcare students’ learning, retention and success from the University of Dundee.

Since then, he has led the integration and embedding of intersectionality and anti-racist practice in government commissioning, national and global programmes development and education.

He is a trustee of Getting on Board, working to diversify boards and governance, and is editing ‘Anti-racism in Higher Education: An Action Guide for Change.’

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "This will be a very stimulating lecture addressing some really important issues. All local residents welcome, as well as students and staff."

Dr Arun Verma

The free talk takes place from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday, August 10. Doors open at 5.30pm for drinks. Attendees are invited to bring a chair or blanket.