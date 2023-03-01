Disappointment at 'Good' rating for Buckingham's Royal Latin School after Ofsted inspection
The school joins hundreds that have been downgraded from Outstanding by inspectors in the last year
Buckingham’s Royal Latin School has lost its Outstanding rating from Ofsted, following an inspection in November. The school is rated Good in the Ofsted report published this week.
This comes after hundreds of schools in England were downgraded from Outstanding in 2022 after being inspected for the first time in years.
From 2012, schools that had been judged Outstanding were exempt from regular inspection, unless specific concerns were raised. That exemption was lifted in 2020.
According to the Times Educational Supplement, more than 80 per cent of Outstanding schools facing full inspections last year lost their top rating.
Confusingly the Royal Latin School’s new Ofsted report appears overwhelmingly positive, rating the school as Outstanding for Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development and Sixth-form provision. It rates the school as Good for Quality of education and Leadership and management.
The report begins: “Pupils are incredibly happy and proud to be part of this high-achieving school.”
It also states: “Pupils enjoy their learning. They share leaders’ high expectations of themselves. Pupils engage well with the curriculum and as a result achieve well.”
Headteacher David Hudson said: "I am pleased to see that the report is overwhelmingly positive and contains many comments of which we are very proud.
"All of us at the Latin put the happiness of our students at the heart of everything we do. It is the most important outcome of the school. The fact that this has been recognised by inspectors is heartening.
"Given the overwhelmingly positive comments from inspectors, I was disappointed that not all areas of school life were judged outstanding.
"Nevertheless, we will reflect upon the points put forward for improvement. At the same time, governors and I will continue to communicate with Ofsted to reflect on very real concerns we have about the inspection process. These concerns are pertinent not only to the Royal Latin, but to all schools.
“I remain immensely proud of our students, our teaching and support staff, our parental body, governors and our alumni and want to give thanks to each group for the outstanding role that they play in ensuring we continue to promote high expectations for all."