Disappointed A Level pupils in Aylesbury Vale and Bucks urged to speak to schools about next steps

Over 4,000 pupils across Aylesbury Vale and Bucks received their A Level exam results on Thursday (18 August).

It was the first set of results through formally sat exams since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Councillor Anita Cranmer, Cabinet Member for Education and Children’s Services, wished all pupils luck but stressed those left disappointed must not be forgotten and urged them speak to their schools about next steps.

Exams

“We wish students across the county the best of luck in their outcomes after what has been a very challenging period of study,” Cllr Cranmer said.

“I know our young people and school staff have worked hard following the disruption of the last two years.

“It is important to reflect that there may be some young people who may be disappointed with their own results or are just not sure what to do next. I would encourage them to speak to their school and also take a look at some of the support and advice available (below).

"I’m sure we all recognise exam results are just one measure of success and it is important to remember there are many opportunities that remain open to them.”

Students sitting exams and formal assessments this summer have shown incredible resilience, and today we celebrate their success. To recognise the disruption that they have experienced, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ofqual made arrangements with the Department for Education and exam boards to put in place an unprecedented package of support for students.

For all subjects, there has been lenient grading, reflecting a staging post between 2021-2019 grades.