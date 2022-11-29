Developer’s primary school gift aims to inspire future housebuilders in Buckingham

The developer of Buckingham’s newest housing estate has donated 30 books to a town primary school.

Barratt David Wilson Homes has donated the ‘We Can Build’ books to pupils at George Grenville Academy, the nearest primary school to the St Rumbold’s Fields development in Buckingham, in a bid to inspire pupils to take up careers in the construction industry.

The We Can Build books were written by graduates from Barratt’s ASPIRE programme, aimed at developing leadership and project management skills within the construction industry.

George Grenville Academy pupils with the new books

The books, which include a diverse line-up of characters, aim to provide a child-friendly insight into housebuilding, taking children through the process of building the house and highlighting all the different professions involved.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Primary school pupils are at an age where they are starting to think about what they want to do in the future, and discovering what they are passionate about.

"This book offers an insight into how exciting and versatile the construction industry is. We really hope that the books will inspire the pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”

Assistant headteacher Elle Brown said: “We are always looking to inspire our pupils, so we were very excited to receive this donation.

