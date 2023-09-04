Former Aylesbury GP surgery destroyed in arson attack had pending 26-home development application
The former GP surgery in Aylesbury that was destroyed in a fire on 25 August was the subject of a housing application.
Applicants wanted to demolish the building which was previously Meadowcroft Surgery to make way for 26 affordable homes.
The pending application, which can be found on the Bucks Council website, shows that Thrive Homes wanted to create a new neighbourhood in Meadowcroft.
Under the proposals which were still be assessed, prior to the fire which was believed to have been started deliberately, developers would be constructing social homes in the area.
A representative of the developer said the current two-storey building was of limited architectural merit and hoped to replace the site with a three-storey structure, that could support 26 apartments.
Under Thrive Homes’ plans the development would consist of nine one-bed apartments, 14 two-bed flats, and three 3-bed apartments.
Included within the project was a landscape scheme and alterations to the parking area. It was the second attempt made by the group to create a housing development at the Bucks site, a 31-dwelling project was rejected in 2022.
Two objections were made by residents, with one comment suggesting that nearby residents will lose their privacy as the flats would directly overlook people’s gardens and bedrooms.
An investigation is ongoing into how the former surgery was destroyed. Thames Valley Police has made four arrests in connection to the case.
Three boys, aged 15, 14 and 12, all from Aylesbury, and a 14-year-old girl, also from Aylesbury, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been bailed until 14 November while investigations continue.
Such was the scale of the fire that the emergency services urged residents in the Meadowcroft area to close their doors and windows.
Smoke coming from the building could be smelt from half a mile away, while eight fire engines from four different counties were sent to the scene on 25 August.
Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, but nobody else was injured, Thames Valley Police confirmed last week.