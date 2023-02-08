Aylesbury manager praises unique apprenticeship route taken at Bucks-based business

A manager in Buckinghamshire who has worked in fitness centres in Aylesbury has credited the apprenticeship scheme which kickstarted his career.

Speaking during National Apprenticeship Week Harry Hurst praised the company which has allowed him to grow and grow since he joined as a 17-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry is an operations manager for Everyone Active the company which oversees a number of facilities in Bucks.

Harry Hurst from Everyone Active

Among the facilities controlled by the leisure management company is Aqua Vale Fitness and Swimming Centre where Harry previously worked.

Completing an apprenticeship appealed to Harry as it fitted his method of learning better than classroom education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told The Bucks Herald: “I’m very much a kinesthetic learner so I don’t really learn by sitting in a classroom, not doing anything apart from listening to the teacher.

"So where I got the opportunity I started at Swan Pool [Leisure Centre] the trainers I worked with sat me down and showed me what to do, instead of being sat in a classroom with 30-odd other people.”

Harry was keen to point out the consistent support he has received from his employers who are now facilitating a potential career change for him further down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “When I started I was just an apprentice and I have worked my way up, going through to full-time, lifeguard, team leader, duty manager, being a gym manager, and then a fitness manager.

"I then went to Aqua Vale and I’m the operations manager at a much bigger centre.

"The guy that hired and promoted me all through my career, his name is Tim Melvin. He has supported me 100% through what I want to do.

"I asked to go on a electrician’s course, as I would like to do more hands-on work. And he’s managed to get the company to agree to pay for it for me and help me through that way.

Advertisement

Advertisement